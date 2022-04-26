Governor Abdulrasaq’s quest to enhance food security after COVID-19 pandemic

IT is not restricted to Kwara alone, the ravage of the coronavirus pandemic is a universal calamity. Many lives have been lost and truly, the entire home of man is still battling with the effects of this deadly disease.

The world has been having it tough and appalling. Indeed, many survivors are still writhing in pain. The virus came, destroyed and left to mankind fear, despair, hunger and economic devastation.

One thing that the poor and vulnerable still live with on a tremendous weight is abject hunger, coupled with heavy economic crush.

It is against this backdrop that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq AbdulRazaq comes to the aid of the vulnerable and poor through an…