Kogi State Hajj Commission says 2022 Hajj fare may increase, directs pilgrims to update their payments

Kogi State Hajj Commission has disclosed that the 2022 Hajj Pilgrimage fare to Saudi Arabia may increase as against what was paid previously.

The Commission said the new Hajj fare is tentatively put at Two million, six hundred and fifty-six thousand naira, (N2, 656,00), for the 2022 Hajj operation.

According to the Executive Chairman of the commission, Sheikh Luqman Imam Abdullahi, the commission advised intending pilgrims to update their payments to Two million, six hundred and fifty-six thousand naira, (N2, 656,000), saying that the final Hajj fares are yet to come.

The commission explain that the rise in cost was necessitated by the local exchange rate and an increase in the…