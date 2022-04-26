LASWA debunks reports of boat mishap at Falomo in Lagos

The authorities of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) have debunked reports of a boat mishap in Falomo area of Lagos on Tuesday.

A statement signed by Wuraola Alake, the Public Affairs Officer of LASWA, stated that: “The attention of the Lagos State Waterways Authority has been drawn to a video making rounds across social media falsely claiming that a boat mishap occurred at the Five Cowries Terminal this morning 26th of April 2022.

“The incident in the purported boat mishap video was actually a routine safety simulation exercise being carried out by the LASWA Emergency Rescue Team as part…