Man accused of raping lady inside church defends self, says ‘our sexual act was consensual’

A 30-year-old interior decorator, Ajibola Akindele, who was arrested on April 18 by detectives in Ogun State Police Command, has denied forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 20-year-old lady (name withheld) inside a church, saying that they both reached an agreement on the act before it was done.

Akindele was arrested after the victim’s mother reported at Lafenwa divisional police headquarters that she sent her daughter to go and decorate a church at Ita Oshin area of Abeokuta together with the suspect on April 16, only for him to pounce on her and rape her after some women who came to sweep the church in preparation for Sunday service had left.

He was said to have seized the…