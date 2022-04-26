Money ritual has been on my mind for 15 years, says 35-year-old who exhumed boy’s corpse from grave, severed head, hands

One of the two suspects found with human head and hands by police operatives in Kwara State, Wasiu Omomose, aged 35, has confessed that he severed the body parts of a deceased 12-year-old boy for money ritual purpose, saying that he believed that knowing about the death and burial of the boy was divine.

Omomose was arrested on Sunday by policemen attached to Operation Harmony, while they were on patrol on OkeOyi/Jebba road at about 11:30am.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle and had a passenger with him, attempted to avoid stopping for a search by the police officers, an action which aroused suspicion.

He was pursued and forced to a stop, and…