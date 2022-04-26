Mortuary attendant decapitates dead body, sells head for N50,000 in Ogun

A mortuary attendant, identified as Lukmqn Kushimo, was arrested by the men of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, for decapitating the remains of a dead body.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations of So-Safe Corps, Moruf Yusuf, the suspect working in a private mortuary in the Oke-Yidi area of Abeokuta.

The suspect was said to have been arrested while the men of the security outfit were on routine patrol.

Information had it that the body of the minor was buried by the suspect having been contacted by the parents of the boy to do so.

The boy said to have died at the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta, due to kidney complications, was buried on Monday.

The…