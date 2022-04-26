NALDA targets 1000mt of maize in Plateau, distributes farm inputs to 600 women, youths

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has flagged off its food production project in eight communities in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State North Central Nigeria to boost food security.

The projects include the cultivation of 200 hectares of maize farm for the 2022 wet season, 5 solar-powered boreholes for dry season irrigation farming and to serve as a source of water supply for the communities and distribution of inputs.

The authority has also taken delivery of inputs such as seeds, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers to about 600 beneficiary farmers through the traditional ruler and youth leaders.

The communities donated 618 hectares for…