Nigeria never so divided, seen inflation so high ― Amachree

It has been declared that to say that Nigeria as a nation is sick is an understatement because never in the history of the nation have the people seen inflation so high in such a geometric proportion.

Also, many Nigerians cannot have one good meal with their families, corruption is increasing every day; terrorism, kidnapping, and indiscriminate killing by herdsmen have become part of the daily news.

The Acting Chairman of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev. Ibiosiya Daniel Amachree said this while speaking at the opening of the business session of the 109th Convention in Session held at the Baptist International Convention Center (BICC), Mowe, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

…