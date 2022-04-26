Perspectives for 2023 (1) – Tribune Online

That time has finally come when the biggest question in our political life will be asked and answered. Who succeeds Buhari? It is the million dollar question that everyone is trying so hard to answer. It should not have been this difficult but for the nature of the President, who is for ‘everybody and for nobody’. He seemed to have outsmarted us all, as if we were all caught unawares about the issue of his successor. The body language did not give him out so clearly, this time around, thus making the task of unraveling the man/woman to succeed the President to be an arduous task, even for the politicians. The two dominant parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All…