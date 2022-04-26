TUC inaugurates, appoints Olorunfemi as 2023 election political commission chairman 

Towards the actualisation of its political participation in the 2023 general election, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) last weekend inaugurated its National Political Commission under the chairmanship of Dr Ayo Olorunfemi.

Having inaugurated the commission across the zones of the federation, states and local government areas, the Dr Ayo Olorunfemi national leadership of the political engine house of the Congress, would oversee the participation of TUC teeming members in the 2023 general election.

Charging the Commission during the inauguration, TUC President, Comrade Olaleye Quadri, noted that the Congress since its Political Roundtable event in Abuja, have commenced…