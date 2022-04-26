‘We’ll work to reposition FMBN to deliver on its core mandate’

The newly appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Hamman Madu, has assured of the determination of the management and the board to work harmoniously to reposition the bank to deliver on its core mandate by providing credit facilities through mortgage institutions in Nigeria.

Madu, who gave this assurance during the inauguration of the board of the bank by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, added that this would encourage and promote the growth of viable primary and secondary mortgage institutions in the country

According to him, by promoting a viable mortgage sector, the bank would be able to service…