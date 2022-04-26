Why Lagos should inspect schools

The seeming gross indiscipline among some secondary school students in Lagos is due to the poor monitoring of schools by government agencies saddled with that responsibility. There is an urgent need to start inculcating discipline in schools so that those who are victims of poor and permissive parenting will not influence others negatively.

Inspectors sent to school for monitoring should start doing their work diligently and not allow financial compensation and sentiments hinder standard. However, they should also carry out their work with the fear of God so that they won’t exploit and extort school owners in the…