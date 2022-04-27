2023: Why PDP northern aspirants are against power rotation

Power rotation is threatening PDP’s chances to return to power in 2023. LEON USIGBE analyses the contending issues.

Under the general provisions in Chapter 1, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Constitution gives it a set of aims and objectives to pursue and the manner of doing it. Central to it is article 7 (3) (c), which states that it should be done by “adhering to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.” The idea behind it is to have a political party with a unified sense of purpose that will be home to people of similar ideology, no matter their ethnic, religious or…