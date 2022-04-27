Akeredolu warns underperforming lawmakers to reassess themselves before contesting

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries scheduled for May, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday advised all aspirants seeking the party’s ticket to reassess their scorecards and performances before contesting or seeking re-election.

Gov. Akeredolu gave the warning to the political office seekers in a meeting with all the aspirants at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Government House, Akure. He assured them of a levelled-playing ground in the forthcoming party primaries and advised both state and national lawmakers to reassess themselves before contesting for the party’s tickets again.

The Governor further harped on the need to promote unity within the…