COVID-19: FG raises concerns over resurgence of pandemic

The federal government has raised concern over the resurgence of COVID-19 in Nigeria if adequate preventive measures are neglected as China and some other countries are going back to total lock down of cities and towns to curtail the pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire at the bi-monthly media briefing in Abuja, therefore warned that the pandemic is only slowed down as it is not yet over to neglect the necessary measures to curtail the disease.

Ehanire further called for the strict observance of non pharmaceutical measures including wearing of face mask, washing of hands and avoiding crowded places,

“I want to conclude by reminding all of us that COVID-19 is not…