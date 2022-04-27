Improve security in schools to arrest increasing number of out-of-school children, group urges FG

Civil society organization with focus on security in schools and students, the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), has called on government to take more proactive measures to improve security within and around schools to arrest growing number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday at an event marking 2022 global action week for education (GAWE), the executive director of the initiative, Mr. Abideen Olasupo, lamented that number of out-of-school children in Nigeria stood at 10.5 million.

Olasupo, who said that attacks on schools and students are a threat to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which…