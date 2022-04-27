My allegiance is to the oath I took, not to anyone —Osinbajo

AS presidential aspirants stepped up consultations ahead of party primaries, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, declared that he only owes allegiance to the oath of office he took to mount the saddle of office.

Speaking in his home state, Ogun in his ongoing nationwide consultations on his presidential bid for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he said it was oath to the people, Nigerian children and the future of the country.

“After all I have learnt, if called upon to serve the nation, should I say no? I have decided that I will run for the office. I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people, our…