NAS donates musical set to correctional service in Delta

Nigerian Correctional Service in Delta state has been boosted with a donation of musical instruments and generating sets worth about N2 million.

The donor, Asaba chapter of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) otherwise known as Pyrates confraternity, said the musical sets would not only create an atmosphere of revival but also help inmates to acquire skills in music.

President of the chapter, Emeka Okolo said: “There is still life after leaving the prison environment as inmates have the second chance to integrate into the society.

“The gesture is part of our community service to the people. While growing up, we used to have a prison band, like the police band….