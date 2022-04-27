NAS donates musical set to correctional service in Delta

By
Headliners
-
11


Nigerian  Correctional Service  in Delta state has been boosted  with a donation of musical instruments and generating sets  worth about N2 million.

The donor, Asaba chapter of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) otherwise known as Pyrates confraternity, said the musical sets would not only create an atmosphere of revival but also help inmates to acquire skills in music.

President of the chapter, Emeka Okolo said: “There is still life after leaving the prison environment as inmates have the second chance to integrate into the society.

“The gesture is part of our community service to the people. While growing up, we used to have a prison band, like the police band….



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR