NDLEA asks political parties to make drug test part of screening for aspirants

Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Marwa, has urged political parties to make drug integrity test part of the screening requirements for aspirants seeking to contest political offices in the 2023 elections on their platforms.

Marwa, who stated this on Wednesday, while responding to questions from journalists at the 2022 First Quarter Best Performing Commands Awards ceremony said, “For politicians, we have long advocated and I take the opportunity again to repeat the advocacy that when they run for public office it demands a lot of responsibility from the person and we need to be certain if he is a person that is already a…