New Horizons partners Great Height Academy on ICT security deployment

Great Height Academy, an Islamic girls’ school based in Abuja, has partnered with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) giant, New Horizons Nigeria to deploy its first Smart Home Automation devices and a Security Alarm System.

At the recent Parents Teachers Association (PTA) meeting of the school, the Director and owner of Great Height Academy, Hajia Rabi Namtari, led parents and teachers to witness the presentation and commissioning of the projects embarked upon by the students with 100 per cent support from the ICT consultant – New Horizons.

Hajia Namtari applauded the girls for making the school proud and appreciated New Horizons for its unparalleled support since…