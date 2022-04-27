Ojoo, Challenge Bus Terminals: Another GSM Effect in action

In Governor Seyi Makinde’s Oyo State, the third anniversary of the administration has begun quite early, as Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, joined the long list of governors and dignitaries who have come to the state to commission one landmark project or the other.

Today, Tuesday, 26th April, the Edo State governor is in Ibadan to witness the commissioning of two world-standard Bus Terminals in Ojoo and Challenge as well as the launch of the Omi Tuntun Bus Transport System.

The Bus Terminal projects were envisioned by Governor Makinde to change the game in the transport sector with regards to the ongoing efforts to modernise transport system in Ibadan and also harness…