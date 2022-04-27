Ondo youths throw weight behind lawmaker’s Reps aspiration

Youths from Ile-Oluji/ Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency on Tuesday trooped out in their hundreds to express their support behind the aspiration of the Deputy Chief Whip of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Festus Adefiranye, who is aspiring to represent the Federal Constituency in 2023.

The youths who threw their weight behind the lawmaker promised to support Adefiranye who is a member of the state Assembly to ensure that his aspiration to become a member representing the area in the House of Representatives came to fruition, saying Adefiranye has the requisite skills and experience to represent the people.

Speaking during a peace walk to show support for Adefiranye, …