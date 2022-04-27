Osun Amotekun apprehends ritual killer in Ilesa

A 33-year-old alleged ritual killer, Afeez Odusanya was on Wednesday quizzed by the Osun State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’ for exhuming the corpse of a dead body and removal of its tooth for money ritual purposes.

The ritual killer who was said to be apprehended at the graveyard where he was carrying out his unholy act after a tip-off, was paraded at one of the Amotekun’s offices in the Sabo area of Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Speaking on his unholy act, Odusanya explained, “I started my quest for money ritual in 2016 but it failed twice after several rites. During that time, I evacuated two dead bodies but I was arrested after the third attempt at the Ilesa…