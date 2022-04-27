Rigasa: The forgotten community – Tribune Online

Rigasa is a friendly environment as opposed to some erroneous claims by some media stations that probably lack professionalism in journalism. The community has the largest share in terms of economic, political and socioeconomic contributions of any community to Kaduna State. The settlers of the community are among the top contributors of GDP to the state government.

The community is a sub-urban settlement within a very close proximity to Kaduna metropolis; it is estimated to have more than a million people. It also hosts villages: Danmani, Nariya, Makera, Mashi, Hayin Malam Bello, Sabon-garin Rigasa, Kwate, Mai-giginya, among others. More so, the community has the largest public…