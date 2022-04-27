US embassy presents $125000 documentation of busanyin shrine in Osun

Demonstrating leadership and respect for Nigeria’s cultural heritage, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and its implementing partner, CyArk, presented the results of its project to document and help protect the Busanyin Shrine in the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove.

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Professor Abba Tijani, received the results and praised CyArk’s efforts.

CyArk is a California-based nonprofit organization that specializes in the digital documentation of cultural sites. In 2020, the U.S. Department of State awarded CyArk a $125,000 grant to undertake the Busanyin Shrine project in partnership with the Adunni Olorisa Trust (AOT) and the…