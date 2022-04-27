Yul Edochie’s wife may file for divorce as husband welcomes son from another woman

Popular actor and movie producer, Yul Edochie and his wife, May Edochie, marriage may be heading for the rocks after the actor unveiled the face of his new son from another woman.

Tribune Online learnt that their marriage has been enduring some turbulence for some months after May was said to have been told by some close friends of the family that her husband had decided to pick a second wife.

The actor, it was gathered had tried to keep the issue private but he was said to have learnt that his wife was about to go public about his decision to marry another wife.

Edochie took to his Instagram page to announce the arrival of his new baby with his new wife. His wife, May, his wife…