2023: Perish your thoughts to rig elections — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned those who are planning to rig the 2023 elections to perish the thought, vowing to use every legitimate means to protect the votes of Nigerians.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday, the President warned people with such intentions to think twice.

The statement quoted him as saying: ‘‘Those planning to rig the forthcoming elections should think twice because I intend to resolutely protect and defend the sacred will of the Nigerian people, to be expressed through the ballot box,’’ the President declared at an Iftar dinner with members of the Diplomatic Corps.

