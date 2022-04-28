Afenifere advocates Government of National Unity

THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday, advocated the Government of National Unity to midwife a new democratic government.

The organisation, in a communique signed by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, after a meeting held at Isanya-Ogbo, the country home of its acting national leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, said such government would salvage the country from insecurity, among others.

Afenifere noted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had lost in its entirety, the capacity to address the precarious situation of the country and, therefore, insisted that the country must be restructured before the 2023 general election…