CAN to FG: Give marching orders to rescue 62 abducted train passengers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter has called on the Federal government to give the security agencies marching orders to rescue the 62 abducted passengers that are currently in captivity.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of CAN, Rev Joseph Hayab on Thursday in Kaduna.

He noted that the agony the abducted passengers are facing is intolerable, lamenting it was a long period of sleepless nights, tears, and psychological anguish for the victims.

Regretting that those responsible for the safety of the passengers have not shown enough empathy for the families of the victims or even made efforts for their release.

To this end, CAN is…