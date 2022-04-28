Ex-Rep member, Odubote, laments margination of Nigerian youths

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Lanre Odubote said it is regrettable that despite making up more than half of the population, young people between the ages of 18 and 30 often find themselves marginalised from mainstream politics and decision-making mechanisms in the country.

The former lawmaker expressed this concern while speaking at the inauguration of the Nigerian Youth and Diaspora Forum For Tinubu (NYD4BAT), and the launching of an e-campaign for Bola Tinubu, which took place at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) building in Alausa area of the state.

This was just as the youth group, a global body led by Dr Ajibola Abayomi, said it was set to…