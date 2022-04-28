FG creates $40m fund for women in oil, gas

The Federal Government has created a $40million fund for women entrepreneurs in the Nigerian oil and gas industry under the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund).

The fund was created through the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and NEXIM Bank.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Oil and Gas Trainers’ Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) held in Abuja with the theme “Diversity & Inclusiveness in Human Capital development for the Energy Sector,” the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Simbi Kesiye Wabote, said the unavailability of funds is one of the key challenges that often hinder the participation of women in oil and gas activities.

According…