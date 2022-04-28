Hello Tractor, Heifer International unveil $1million Pay-as-you-go tractor financing for agriculture

Heifer International has announced that it is investing $1 million in the tractor booking platform, Hello Tractor will provide loans for tractor purchases-loans that can be repaid from revenues earned by leasing them to local farmers.

This move is a way of seeking innovative ways to generate agribusiness opportunities for young African entrepreneurs.

The program, “Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) Tractor Financing for Increased Agricultural Productivity in Nigeria,” already has enabled tractor purchases in Nasarrawa, Abuja and Enugu states.

These purchases could make tractors accessible to thousands of smallholder farmers via the increasingly popular Hello Tractor leasing platform.

