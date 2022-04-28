Increased protein leads to taller girls —Study

In addition to carbs and fats, protein is one of the three macronutrients required for optimal health. Protein aids with tissue growth and repair, supports immune health, and according to new research, may help some children grow taller.

The average height of American women is between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-4. According to a study by the Imperial College of London, which used biometric data collected from 18-year-olds around the world between 1914 and 2014, the tallest men in the world are Dutch and the tallest women are Latvian.

Americans, who were once among the world’s tallest people, are no longer even in the top 10. In fact, men from the US come in at number 37 and women rank…