Presidential bid: Fayemi visits Ooni, Olubadan

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi in furtherance of his consultation towards a presidential bid has paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun.

Governor Fayemi made the visits on Thursday and was received by the monarchs in their respective palaces at Ile-Ife, Osun State and Ibadan, Oyo State.

Dr Fayemi said, “In continuation of my consultation with key stakeholders and leaders ahead of the APC presidential primaries, I paid a visit to His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun Alliwo, Alli Okunmade II.

“It was an honour…