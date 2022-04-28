SIFAX Group trains staff on health, safety, others

In fulfilment of its human capacity programme, a total of 101 staff from various subsidiaries of SIFAX Group have undergone different pieces of training in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a statement issued recently by the group’s Spokesman, Muyiwa Akande, the training focused on the bespoke needs of the staff, including leadership competence, operations management, terminal traffic management, health, safety & environment, security, digital marketing and corporate governance.

Selected traffic managers from Ports and Cargo Handling Services (PCHS) were trained in terminal traffic management. The one-week training was aimed at providing attendees with practical skills…