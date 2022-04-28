We have processed millions of passengers at Abuja airport without any incident — FAAN

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it had processed millions of passengers through the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport for years without recording any loss of lives.

Speaking about the recent sad incident involving a female passenger who died at the airport while waiting to board a Lagos-bound aircraft at the Abuja airport, FAAN through its spokesperson, Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbase, expressed sadness over the development.

Confirming the incident, Hope-Ivbase said the female passenger, waiting to board a Lagos-bound flight from the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was observed having difficulty in breathing at the boarding hall, but later…