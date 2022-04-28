We’ll support whoever emerges PDP presidential candidate, Makinde says

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, said leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will rally behind anyone who emerges as the party’s presidential candidate after its presidential primaries.

According to him, all stakeholders in the party will support whoever God gives to the party and also work together to rescue Nigeria.

The governor stated this at the Presidential Lodge of the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, when Akwa Ibom State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Mr Udom Emmanuel, met with party delegates from the South-West geopolitical zone.

Makinde said that the party has left the old order whereby…