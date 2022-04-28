We’re set to increase our out-of-Lagos flights to 15 weekly – Egypt Air Country Manager

Egypt Air’s Country Manager, Muharram Abdel Rahman, in this interview with SHOLA ADEKOLA, speaks on different issues affecting the airline’s operations in the country, ranging from increase in its frequencies into Kano, plans to increase frequencies out of Lagos, to relationship between Egypt and Nigeria, among others. Excerpts.

WHY are you increasing frequencies to Kano?

We are here today to announce the increase of our frequencies into Kano and to announce the upgrade of our services/products to our customers in the North of Nigeria. You know that we are in Umrah season for Muslims, so we increased our frequencies to Kano and we have upgraded our flights to accommodate more…