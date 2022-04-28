Wike declares PDP governorship aspirant wanted

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared Hon Farah Dagogo, a member of the House of Representatives and one of the first aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP wanted.

The statement announcing the Governor’s order alleges that Dagogo hired cultists to attack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The statement which was signed by Wike’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest Hon. Farah Dagogo for hiring cultists who it claimed stormed the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.

“The Police must as a matter…