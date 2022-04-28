Women have what it takes to contest for elective positions ― Mutiat Ladoja

Former First Lady of Oyo State, Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja has stated that women have what it takes to be involved in politics, either to contest for elective positions or be appointed for positions of governance.

She added that the time is ripe to bring forward once again the issue of women’s emancipation in politics with a view to evolving the lots of women’s participation and integration in national development.

She said, “I am particularly delighted at this conversation considering the prospect of women in politics with a focus on the 2023 election.

“It is my expectation here today that various challenges hindering women from active politicking will be thoroughly…