17 PDP presidential aspirants for screening today

ALL the 17 presidential aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will know their fate today as they face the screening panel to determine their suitability or otherwise for the contest.

The exercise is scheduled to take place at the alternate national secretariat of the party known as Legacy House, located in Maitama, Abuja.

All the aspirants who paid N40 million for the expression of interest and nomination forms of the party are males, except one, who paid just N5 million in a move designed by the party leadership to encourage the participation of women.

The aspirants are Teriela Oliver Diana, the only woman in the race; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar;…