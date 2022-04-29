206 team to participate as Gov Diri football tournament begins

206 football teams across the eight local government areas have registered for the 2022 edition of Governor Douye Diri football tournament.

Disclosing this during the flag off and presentation of jersey to the participating teams in Yenagoa Governor Diri praised the youths for their massive involvement in sporting activities, and also winning laurels for the state, noting that sports remain a variable tool for engaging and shaping youths into having blissful careers.

He, also, announced cash reward for the state’s contingent at the just concluded first ever National Para Games, where the state came tops with 93 medals.

Senator Diri who was amazed with the number of registered…