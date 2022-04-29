Entrepreneurs must be ready to accept wins, losses — Oresanya

Tolulope Oresanya is the brains behind Olr Confectionaries and Events. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, the graduate of Soil science and Land Management from the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State turned a recipe expert; speak on her success story as an entrepreneur.

How has life been treating you as a young entrepreneur?

I would say that it has not completely been hard, it has been great; though there have been some ups and downs, thankfully it has been very interesting. I started when I was in school as an undergraduate and you know how it could be as a student trying to run a business; the school activities and trying to grow a new business and I was also…