Lagos council boss organises daily iftar for fasting Muslims

The chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Dr Ahmed Apatira, said his iftar programme through which he has been providing fasting Muslims in his district with meals and fruits to break their fast was in adherence to the teaching of Prophet Muhammad.

Apatira said the provision of the meal and soul-lifting sermons by seasoned Islamic clerics was central to his administration as they were intended to make Ramadan fast memorable, spiritually rewarding and stress-free for the faithful, especially the underprivileged.

Through the iftar (meal) programme, thousands of fasting Muslims have been fed daily while the numbers of beneficiaries are expected to…