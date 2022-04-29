Makinde restates commitment to education as CIBN donates 160-capacity bankers’ hall to Ibadan Poly

The governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has restated his commitment to education in the state, saying that investment in human development is the best and the most rewarding in life.

He added that no amount of money spent on education is wasted as education remains the best and the only bedrock for the development of any nation.

The governor made these assertions in his address at the official commissioning of the CIBN Bankers Hall donated to The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI), by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Speaking further, the governor noted that his government is fully committed to the provision of qualitative education…