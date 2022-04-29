Malami declares for Kebbi gov, supporters donate N130m for form

ATTORNEY-GENERAL of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has formally declared his interest to contest for the governorship seat of Kebbi State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

Malami at a declaration ceremony on Thursday disclosed his ambition, just as his supporters and associates announced that they have gathered a total sum of N130 million to support his governorship campaign and purchase forms.

A breakdown of the 130 million shows that women supporters in the state…