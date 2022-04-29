NEF’s call for Buhari’s resignation

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign. The group called for the immediate resignation of the president because of the killings across the country, especially in the North, which the government has not been able to arrest. The NEF Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who made the call, stated that “the administration of President Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed. We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security. Our constitution…