NEMA, FRSC deploy personnel to ensure accident-free Sallah celebration

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed its personnel nationwide as part of a collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders to ensure smooth flow of traffic and emergency response during the Sallah celebration.

The deployment is a continuation of a similar exercise during the recent Easter celebration and would last for a period of one week.

NEMA offices nationwide have been asked to deploy personnel and equipment this weekend to strategic road corridors that usually experience high volume of vehicular movements during festivities.

The deployment is also aimed at rallying the support of relevant stakeholders towards assisting…