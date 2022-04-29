PDP panel disqualifies two presidential hopefuls

Two unnamed presidential aspirants have been disqualified from contesting the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The chairman of the PDP Screening Committee and former President of the Senate, David Mark, disclosed this at the end of the Screening Exercise in Abuja on Friday.

He said the aspirants were disqualified because they did not meet the requirements to partake in the contest.

Mark declined to give the names of those involved.

He also announced that the remaining presidential aspirants in the race have been cleared, noting that any one of them who becomes the main opposition party presidential flag bearer would win the 2023 election.

More to…