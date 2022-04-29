SIM/NIN linkage now frustrating terrorists in North-East ― NCC

Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) has said that terrorists and bandits are been denied access to telecommunication services subscribers with the ongoing implementation of the National Identity Number (NIN), SIM linkage policy in Nigeria.

The Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement NCC, Mr Ephraim Nwokonanya, represented by Head Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement, NCC, Mr Alkasim Umar disclosed this at the One-day Capacity Building for members of the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters’ Association(NITRA), Abuja Chapter at the Commission Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking on the NIN-SIM linkage, Menace of Network Booster Devices, other Compliance, Monitoring…